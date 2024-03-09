US: Nine individuals killed in crash between semitruck, van on Wisconsin highway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Wisconsin: At least nine people were killed in a crash between a semi-truck and a van at a western Wisconsin highway intersection. Preliminary reports indicated the semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on County Highway J, the sheriff’s department said in an earlier statement.

According to the sheriff's office, the van was driving north on the county road and entered the intersection at Highway 95. That's when the semi-truck, which was eastbound on the highway, collided with the van, according to CBS News. The intersection was shut down briefly as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

"The crash scene has been cleared and both highways of STH 95 / CTH J has been opened for traffic. Both of the vehicles involved in the crash, the semi and passenger van, have been removed," said the Clark County Sheriff's Office in a statement. There were nine people in the van, and eight of them, including the driver, died at the scene.

Only one person was in the semi-truck, the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving passenger was taken to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital as a result of their injuries and an investigation was ongoing, said the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expressed his condolences for the families of the nine people who died in the crash. "Kathy (his wife) and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene.

Multiple videos from the scene and from the air showed severe damage to both vehicles. The van was on its side, and the front of the semi was mangled as the big rig and its load lay in a ditch by the highway, partially on its side.

(with AP inputs)

