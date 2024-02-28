'He is as old as I am', quips 81-year-old Biden amid criticism over his mental health against Donald Trump

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden during an interview

Washington: US President Joe Biden turned the tables on former President Donald Trump when asked about the claims that he is too old to run for a second term, saying that "he's about as old as I am," ABC News reported. Biden, while campaigning in New York on Monday, stopped by 30 Rockefeller to appear on NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

The president's sit-down with the comic included questions about his age and his 2024 agenda versus that of former President Trump, the Republican front-runner for the nomination, reported ABC News. "Some documents recently leaked, some classified documents--and this isn't a gotcha show but I do want to ask about it--that says you are currently 81 years old," Meyers said.

Why Biden is more suitable for the US despite having an 81-year-old? Biden responds

"Who the hell told you that?" Biden joked. "That's classified." Turning to a more serious note, Meyers highlighted the fact that polls showed that voters are concerned about Biden's age as he runs for a second term and asked how Biden plans to address that on the campaign trail.

"Number 1, you got to take a look at the other guy, he's about as old as I am," Biden said, hinting at Trump, who is 77. "Number 2, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden added. "Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that, for 50, 60 years, have been solid American positions," he said. "I think it's about the future," Biden said. "And everything, every single thing we've done, and I think we've got some good things done...they told us we couldn't get them done because things were so divided," he added.

"It's classified"

The interview comes as Biden seeks to tamp down voter worries and Republican criticisms about his age and stamina by ramping up his appearances. Moreover, the choice of venue was also decided, targeting an important demographic: targeting, younger voters. Further, as the show continued, Biden joked about conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift scheming with Democrats when it comes to everything from the Super Bowl to the 2024 election. "Where are you getting this information?" Biden quipped when Meyers broached the subject. "It's classified."

Biden claims ceasefire possible by next Monday

Meyers also questioned Biden about Republicans holding up aid to Ukraine, Trump's "dictator" remarks, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Biden, who has been facing criticism by some Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan and elsewhere for his position on the Israel-Hamas issue, said that he believed there is a path forward, albeit a "difficult" one, on a ceasefire and hostage release.

"Ramadan is coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," he said.

Earlier in the day, Biden was at an ice cream shop with Meyers and said that he hoped that there would be a ceasefire reached by next Monday, as reported by ABC News. Biden further said that without Israel, no Jewish person would be safe, but also warned of diminished support for the country if it continues its current tactics in Gaza. "Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up without this incredibly conservative government they have ... they're going to lose support from around the world," he said. "And that is not in Israel's interest."

(With inputs from ANI)

