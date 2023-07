Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden during NATO Summit in Vilnius

US President Joe Biden, who was currently in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, for the vital NATO Summit, has again made a blunder by calling his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy-- "Vladimir"-- during a crucial news conference on Wednesday.

"Vladimir and I... Mr Zelenskyy and I" Biden called the war-torn nation's President while addressing media persons today.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

