'Shut up! okay': Biden fumes as Australian reporter interrupts while answering debt ceiling row I VIDEO

US President Joe Biden, who was in Japan's Hiroshima for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, looked irritated when a reporter interrupted while he was taking questions from another reporter. He was so irked that he asked the reporter to "shut his mouth".

According to media reports, the incident happened when Biden was addressing a press conference with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Saturday. The reporter asked him a question about negotiations with the Republican opposition to suspend the debt ceiling. While he was answering his question, another corresponded who was reportedly an Australian, interrupted him and tried to ask another question.

This prompted furious Biden to answer him in a brutal way.

"Shush up, okay, thank you," said the US President.

Notably, this wasn't the first incident when Biden had a terrific experience with media persons. On several occasions, he said, "Give me a break" when reporters questioned tough queries.

When Biden caught on a hot mic

Earlier last year, while responding to a question about inflation, he replied to a Fox News reporter with vulgar words. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden’s remarks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval. Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Biden responded with sarcasm, “It’s a great asset — more inflation.” Then he shook his head and added, “What a stupid son of a b***h.”

