US: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar harrased by anti-Israel protesters outside his home

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar became the latest target of anti-Israel protesters over the weekend as they blew car horns outside his house in Michigan and shouted slogans for his "silence" over the increasing deaths of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas War. Notably, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as the war shows no signs of an end.

The 68-year-old Thanedar, who has vociferously voiced his support for Israel since the deadly surprise attack on October 7, took to social media platform X to post a video of the incident. "This is my home at 3 AM Sunday night.," he captioned the video showing cars lined in the street, an individual waving a cloth-like material and others shouting through megaphones.

"You are complicit in the bombing of Gaza… Your silence is violence. Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep!" one protester shouted. "There will be a price to pay," the protester added before becoming largely inaudible. Another protester was seen raising the Palestinian flag.

Thanedar's stance on Israel-Hamas conflict

Thanedar has expressed his strong support for Israel on his campaign website, including vowing to "defend Israel’s right to exist and to thrive". He even ended his relationship with the Democratic Socialists of America over its response to the deaths of more than 1,200 people on that day, according to Fox News.

"In this time of great international uncertainty, it is now more important than ever before to reaffirm as a people, and as a nation, our unequivocal support for the state of Israel, the lone Democracy in the Middle East and one of our closest, and strongest, allies across the globe," he wrote.

"After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all forms," Thanedar said on ending his association with the Democratic Socialists of America. He has also described Hamas as a barbaric terrorist organisation and there is a need to eliminate the terror outfit.

Thanedar recently formed the Congressional Caucus for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains. A Maharashtrian, Thanedar grew up in Belgaum in Karnataka. He came to the US in hopes of becoming a successful businessman and now wants to serve the community he lives with.

A congressional caucus refers to a group of members in the US Congress who seek common legislative objectives. This particular caucus launched by Thanedar is aimed at combating religious discrimination and promoting freedom for these ethnic groups.

At a press conference in Washington, Thanedar said, "... We're assembling to pioneer a movement—one that strives for understanding, inclusion, and affirmative policy actions... A movement that says every faith, every culture, and every community has a place in America— the land of the free and the home of the brave. My name is Shri Thanedar. I am proof of America’s diversity in Congress."

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | US: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar launches Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain Caucus in Congress

Latest World News