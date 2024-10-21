Monday, October 21, 2024
     
US: 4 killed as helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower, chilling video surfaces | WATCH

There were no casualties on the ground, but there were “multiple fatalities” reported on board and a child was among the victims, J Noe Diaz, Houston’s chief of police, said at a news conference.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Houston Updated on: October 21, 2024 16:32 IST
Houston helicopter crash
Image Source : CHIPROPRO/X Houston helicopter crash

Houston: A helicopter reportedly crashed in Houston after hitting a radio tower, killing four people on board, including a child, fire officials said on Monday. Houston authorities said the aircraft, an R44 helicopter, went down just before 8 pm in Houston's Second Ward, east of the city's downtown, after apparently taking off from Ellington Field about 15 miles away.

The identities of the victims and their ages have not yet been released. “PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis," the fire department said Sunday evening on X.

 

“The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was not an HPD helicopter, it was a private touring helicopter,” Houston City Councilmember Mario Castillo said on X, although that could not be immediately confirmed. Local media outlets reported a large amount of emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials have urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

