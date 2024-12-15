Fact Check: Has Patna's famous teacher Khan Sir passed away? | Know truth of viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of Khan Sir viral news

India TV Fact Check: A post is circulating on social media with claims that Khan Sir, a renowned tutor and popular YouTuber from Patna, passed away on December 10, 2024. However, the India TV Fact Check team found this claim to be fake.

Notably, Khan Sir was recently hospitalised following his health worsened during protests against the changes to the rules for the upcoming 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination. Khan Sir had extended his support to BPSC aspirants protesting the recent lathi-charge incident in Patna. He visited the dharna site in Gardani Bagh to express solidarity with the students opposing rule changes for the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination held on December 13.

On December 10, 2024, an Instagram post featured a collage of two pictures of Khan Sir. In one image, he is shown with a garland of flowers, and in the other, wearing an oxygen mask on a hospital bed. The post displayed the date "10/12/2024" and included a caption stating, "Khan Sir has died." Another user, murari_lal_9744 shared a video combining a picture of Khan Sir hospitalised with footage of an ambulance, accompanied by the text, "Khan Sir died this morning, 10/12/2024."

Earlier, similar posts regarding his alleged arrest had also gone viral on social media platforms.

To verify the claim, we did a Google search using relevant keywords, but we didn't find any credible news reports confirming the claims made in viral posts. Upon further investigation of media reports concerning Khan Sir, it was found that he had participated in protests demanding the cancellation of the normalization process in the BPSC exam. Following this, he was admitted to Dr Prabhat Memorial Hospital in Patna due to health issues.

A report published by News18 on December 9, 2024, revealed that Khan Sir had been hospitalised for about three days but was later discharged, confirming that he had recovered. This confirms that the viral claims of his death are baseless and false.

Further, we also came across, the news article published on Aaj Tak's website on December 7, 2024, stating, "On December 6, 2024, students protested against the change in the rules of the BPSC preliminary examination. Khan Sir was with them. During that time the police used force. The next day, Khan was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. He had problems with dehydration and fever.”

According to the news published in Prabhat Khabar on December 9, 2024 Khan Sir has been discharged from the hospital.

After investigation, we conclude that the claim regarding the death of Khan Sir is fake. His health had deteriorated following the protest over the BPSC exam in Patna, which led to his hospitalisation. However, he has been discharged. The claim of his death is nothing but rumours.

