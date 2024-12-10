Fact Check: Aishwarya Rai got married to London-based businessman after divorce from Abhishek? | Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photos of Aishwarya Rai

India TV Fact Check: Amid rumours of separation from Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, a set of images of Aishwarya Rai with a London-based businessman are going viral on social media with claims that the actress has got married again to the man in the pictures following a divorce.

Notably, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have made headlines recently after several reports claiming that something is not right between the two and they have decided to part ways. Such rumours began spreading after Aishwarya and Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding separately.

What is going viral?

A photo of Aishwarya Rai with a man is going viral with claims that the actress got married to a London-based businessman. A Facebook user named Bollywood's Leading Lady shared the pictures with caption, "Aishwarya Rai’s Second Marriage to London Businessman Followed by Divorce from Abhishek Bachchan."

"SHOCKING| Aishwarya Rai’s Second Marriage to London Businessman Followed by Divorce from Abhishek Bachchan,..," wrote another user.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the pictures were going viral we decided to investigate the claim. We first Google searched it with relevant keywords but we did not find any credible news report or social media posts from Aishwarya Rai confirming any such claims. We then conducted a reverse image search for one of the pictures, which led us to a Vogue magazine article from September 2020. The article featured the same image but with the actress's husband and it dated back to 2016 during their Diwali celebrations.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Original photo found

We also did a reverse image search of another picture and found that the original image was from 2017 when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended the screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic.

What came out in fact check?

The images claiming that Aishwarya Rai got married to a London-based businessman are completely false. The original image was edited by replacing Abhishek Bachchan's face with another man's face using photo-editing software to create this misleading narrative.

