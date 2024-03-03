US Elections 2024: Donald Trump moves closer to GOP nomination, beats Nikki Haley in three Republican caucuses

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/AP Donald Trump (L) and Nikki Haley.

In the recent Republican caucuses held in Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri, former US President Donald Trump secured a decisive victory over his last remaining rival for the party's presidential nomination, Nikki Haley. The 77-year-old leader emerged victorious in all three states, consolidating his position within the Republican Party.

Trump's win in Michigan is particularly significant, considering the internal divisions within the party that some Republicans fear could undermine his campaign efforts in this crucial battleground state ahead of the November general election.

Trump bolsters his lead over Haley

Additionally, Trump also emerged triumphant in the Republican caucuses in Missouri and Idaho, further solidifying his lead over Haley. These victories bring him closer to potentially becoming the Republican nominee for the White House and setting the stage for a probable rematch with President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

In Michigan, Trump beat Haley in all 13 districts taking part in the nominating caucuses, according to the state Republican Party. Overall, Trump won with nearly 98 per cent support: 1,575 votes to just 36 for Haley. Pete Hoekstra, the Michigan Republican Party's chair, called it an "overwhelming, dominating victory", the party stated.

More than 1,600 party insiders participated in the presidential caucus in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids, where they were choosing delegates for Trump or former UN Ambassador Haley for the party's national nominating convention in July.

Nikki Haley faces tough battle

With Super Tuesday looming on March 5, the pivotal moment in the primaries, Nikki Haley faces diminishing opportunities to change the trajectory of the Republican nominating race. Meanwhile, Trump's recent victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho firmly establish him as the frontrunner, leaving Haley with limited chances to catch up. Michigan Republicans introduced a unique hybrid nominating system for this election cycle, combining elements of both a primary and a caucus.

Earlier on February 27, Trump won the primary convincingly, securing 12 of 16 delegates up for grabs. He took all of Michigan's remaining 39 delegates at stake on Saturday. At one of the 13 caucus meetings, the participants, knowing Trump would win easily, decided to save time by simply asking anyone who backed Haley to stand up.

In a room of 185 voting delegates, 25-year-old Carter Houtman was the only person who rose to his feet. "It was a little lonely," Houtman told Reuters in an interview afterwards. Houtman said he would likely vote for Trump in November's general election if he is the nominee but felt it was important to stand up for his beliefs on Saturday.

US presidential elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the 2024 United States presidential election will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election, scheduled to take place in the first week of November. Voters will elect a president and vice president for a term of four years. Incumbent President Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, is running for re-election. Meanwhile, his predecessor Donald Trump, a member of the Republican Party, is also running for re-election to a second, nonconsecutive term. Prior to the general election, political parties will choose their nominees at nominating conventions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

