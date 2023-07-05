US: Suspicious powder causing the White House to briefly evacuate revealed to be cocaine

Follow us on Image Source : AP The White House was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after the suspicious powder was found.

A suspicious powder found in the White House's West Wing caused the US President's residence to be briefly evacuated on Sunday evening. Later, the powder was revealed to be cocaine by a preliminary test, as per law enforcement officials.

According to AP, the white powder was found in a common area of the West Wing, accessible to tour groups, while agents of the US Secret Service were doing their routine rounds, said the officials.

The discovery of the white powder caused the White House to evacuate at 8:45 pm (US time) on Sunday, while President Joe Biden was at Camp David. Fire and emergency crews brought in to do a rapid test of the substance identified it as cocaine.

After this, the White House was soon reopened and the substance was sent for further testing. Biden and his family also returned from Camp David on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that during the investigation of the powder found within the premises of the White House, the fire department of the District of Columbia was called in to determine whether the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

(with AP inputs)

