United Airlines flight loses tyre mid-air during takeoff from San Francisco, makes emergency landing | VIDEO

A Japan-bound United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (March 7) after losing a tyre mid-air following takeoff from San Francisco, the carrier said in a statement.

United said that it was arranging for a new aircraft for the trip of the 249 passengers who were aboard the Boeing B777-200 jet.

One out of the six tyres dropped on its left side main landing gear assembly as the flight took off.

The video of the same came up on social media shortly after the incident.

According to the officials, no one was injured in the incident.

In a statement, the airline said that the plane was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tyres.

