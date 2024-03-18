Princess Kate Middleton likely to address health concerns at public event: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

London: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is likely to address speculations over her health at an event after she returns to public engagements, according to a report by The Sunday Times. Kate was absent from public duties as she reportedly underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her exact conditions have been kept under wraps.

While Kate was hospitalised, speculations swelled over her health conditions. Some reports cited Kate has not even been seen in public ever since she was admitted -- prompting social media platforms to use "mysterious" and "vanished" words to feed their endless theories regarding Middleton's whereabouts. Her husband Prince William had also cut short her duties following her hospitalisation.

Sources close to Kate and Prince William said the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course after she returns to her royal duties after April 17, according to The Times. "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it," a source told the UK daily.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery

The Princess had undergone abdominal surgery on January 16, which was successfully done and she was expected to remain in the hospital for a couple of weeks before recuperating home. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," said the Kensington Palace on January 17.

One of her friends said they want to be clear and more open about the Princess' health conditions, but they will do it when they feel ready and will not be rushed. "I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed," the source added.

William will also take time away from public duties during their children’s Easter holiday while his wife remained hospitalised. The Kensington Palace previously said that Kate's diagnosis was not related to cancer, reported the Mirror.

This was the same day when the Royal Family announced that King Charles III, 75, would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate the next week. Although the King partially resumed his duties and was photographed with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales is yet to be known.

Kate's 'edited photograph' controversy

Recently, Kate landed in controversy after she posted a heavily edited photograph on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day, which was later retracted. She later apologised over the photo, saying she "occasionally experiments with editing". The Times reported that the couple intend to continue releasing photographs marking their children's birthdays.

The image was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies and the UK’s PA news agency over fears it had been edited, and Kate is reported by the newspaper to have been left "devastated" over the media furore generated by the picture. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she said on X.

Since the photo released by Kensington Palace was found to be edited, it has caused a frenzy about her health and even inspired conspiracy theories about the royal couple's relationship. There has been no official confirmation from the royal family about the whereabouts of Princess Kate.

