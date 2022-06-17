Friday, June 17, 2022
     
UK PM Boris Johnson in Kyiv on 2nd unannounced visit to Kyiv amid Russian war

The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April.

AP Reported by: AP
Kyiv Updated on: June 17, 2022 21:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv

  • British PM Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April
  • Britain has given Ukraine hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson tweeted a picture Friday of himself and Zelenskyy with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”

Johnson has been one of the strongest international supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Britain has given the country hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aide.

