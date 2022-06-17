UK PM Boris Johnson in Kyiv on 2nd unannounced visit to Kyiv amid Russian war

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson tweeted a picture Friday of himself and Zelenskyy with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”

The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April.

Johnson has been one of the strongest international supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Britain has given the country hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aide.

