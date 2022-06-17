UK PM Boris Johnson in Kyiv on 2nd unannounced visit to Kyiv amid Russian war

Highlights
- British PM Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April
- Britain has given Ukraine hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aid
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson tweeted a picture Friday of himself and Zelenskyy with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”
The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April.
Johnson has been one of the strongest international supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Britain has given the country hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aide.