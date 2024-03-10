Kate: First photo of Princess of Wales released after abdominal surgery

Follow us on Image Source : KENSINGTON PALACE First official photo of Kate with children

London: Amid rumours of whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, a fresh photograph of Kate has been released today. The picture of Kate and her children was taken in Windsor earlier this week by the Prince of Wales, Kensington Palace has said.

Sharing the charming family photograph, without Prince William, the caption of the image starts with a gratitude message for the well-wishers of Kate. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," read the message posted from the official social media handle of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton, wife of Britain's heir to the throne Prince William, had hit headlines with social media disseminating "unverified" reports about illness. Some reports claimed she had not even seen in public ever since Middleton was admitted to a hospital for her abdominal surgery-- prompting social media platforms to use "mysterious" and "vanished" words to feed their endless theories regarding Middleton's whereabouts.

According to an earlier report by the New York Times, she had attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, wearing head-to-toe royal blue. She walked to church with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, much like she had in years past.