Top Jain monk Lokesh urges United Nations to immediately stop barbaric acts against women, children

Amid the volatile situation in the world, prominent Jain Monk Acharya Lokesh, who addressed an International Conference at the United Nations on Tuesday, urged people to stop barbaric acts against women and children and asserted those involved in such crimes must be penalised.

While addressing the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam event at UN headquarters in New York, Acharya, who was sitting beside India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj, said, "Violence is not justified, criminals should be punished but barbaric acts against innocent children and women should be stopped." "We all should come together and appeal for peace to protect the innocent people," he stressed.

During his speech, he underscored that world leaders need to make sure of the safety and well-being of their citizens and added they must appeal for peace and tranquillity. He stressed that the event was held at a time when India leading the G20 Presidency. The event was also attended by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.

Who is Acharya Muni?

Notably, his address came nearly two weeks after the US Congress recognised him and other Indian spiritual leaders, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, for their efforts towards global peace and harmony.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in his remarks in the House of Representatives, recognised Acharya Muni for his lifetime dedication to promoting peace, religious tolerance, and universal values.

“At a young age, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji committed himself to the study and teaching of Jainism, Buddhism, and Vedic philosophy,” he said. “Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji has dedicated himself to the promotion of peace and tolerance among different faith groups,” he said. He has helped defuse communal violence on multiple occasions and recently opened the World Peace Center in Gurugram, India, Krishnamoorthi said.

