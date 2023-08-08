Thailand: King Vajiralongkorn's estranged second son returns to country after spending 27 years abroad

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn's estranged second son

The second son of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marked a surprise visit to the country on Tuesday after spending 27 years abroad. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse visited a daycare centre for underprivileged children in Bangkok after his return.

Footage of his arrival at the Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday and visiting sites were widely circulated on social media, according to a report by The Guardian. His appearance comes at a difficult time for the Thai royal family, as the King's eldest daughter slipped into a coma after collapsing from heart arrhythmia in December 2022. The 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavat suffered from a mycoplasma infection, said the royal Palace later

Meanwhile, Vacharaesorn, who works as a lawyer in New York, visited several sites in Bangkok, including the Wat Phra Kaew temple. "I have been away for a long time, 27 years. It’s a dream come true that I have returned. When I looked out of the window before landing, I was delighted," he told media.

"Even though I have been abroad for a long time, I have never once forgotten that I am a Thai person. I have never forgotten how important our culture is," added the 42-year-old Vacharaesorn.

King Vajiralongkorn had announced his divorce from his second wife Sujarinee after publicly accusing her of adultery in 1996, when he was the crown prince. Since then, Vacharaesorn and his three brothers have lived abroad. His sister returned to Thailand later and was raised as a member of the royal family but he and his brothers remain estranged and don't have any royal titles.

Several social media pictures showed Vacharaesorn embracing children and talking closely with them at a Slum Child Care, where he donated money to support their work.

Vacharaesorn's arrival also comes amidst a political deadlock in Thailand, where the party winning majority of seats was denied from assuming power by the military-backed Senate. The party had pledged to change the strict Thai law of criticising the monarchy, which was punishable by upto 15 years.

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old King Vajiralongkorn is yet to name an official heir.

