Taiwan suspends flights, classes and work as typhoon Haikui approaches island

The typhoon is expected to continue towards China after crossing over Taiwan

Taiwan has suspended flights, rail transport and ferry services, while officials have urged workers to remain at home as the self-governed island braces for the landfall of Typhoon Haikui on Sunday. Classes and outdoor events have also been cancelled in the island.

Parts of Taiwan are already feeling the effects of the heavy rains and high winds accompanied with Haikui, leading to cancellation of dozens of flights and air services to regions including Hong Kong and Macau. The storm has sustained winds of 137 kph with gusts up to 173 kph, according to the island's meteorological bureau.

A hot air balloon festival in the Taichung region and several concerts, art events and a baseball festival were among the outdoor events cancelled in wake of the incoming typhoon. National parks and certain roads have also been cancelled.

The typhoon Haikui is expected to continue towards China after crossing over Taiwan, which has cased authorities in latter's Guangdong province to take precautions. This comes after Typhoon Saola, which caused many Chinese citizens to stay at home, weakened while moving along the Chinese coast.

Many parts of China's coastal mainland and majority of Hong Kong were closed due to Typhoon Saola and around 9,00,000 people and 80,000 fishing vessels had been moved to safety. Hundreds of people were stranded at the airport in Hong Kong after about 460 flights were canceled in the key regional business and travel hub.

The Hong Kong Observatory also had to issue a Number 10 hurricane alert, the highest warning under the city's weather system for the first time since 2018. However, by Saturday the warnings were cancelled and people started returning home as restrictions eased.

Additionally, the gambling hub of Macao and manufacturing center of Zhuhai was closed at one point, with Macao leader Ho Iat Seng ordering a halt to casino operations.

China has experienced some of its heaviest rains and extensive floodings in recent months that have claimed several lives, including in Beijing. Despite the twin storms, China's military continued to conduct operations meant to intimidate Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic nation that Beijing seeks to bring under Chinese sovereignty by force if necessary.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it was monitoring the movements of Chinese military aircraft and navy ships near the island.

