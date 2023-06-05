Sweden to organise first-ever sex championship; judges, audience to decide winner I Truth behind viral news

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

For the past few days, multiple reports were published across the world claiming "Sweden has formally recognised sex as a sport and will stage its first-ever sex tournament this week". In the widely circulated report, it was claimed that the contenders in the "sex tournament" will have to prove their sexual capability for up to six hours.

Not only this, but multiple media outlets also reported that a panel of judges will select the winners of the sex competition. Besides, it also widely circulated that the audience will weigh in on the choices. It means the audience has the power to vote for their favourite participant. According to multiple media reports, the Swedish Federation of Sex applied to become a member of the National Sports Confederation.

"Final decision will be taken on these parameters": Reports

Several reports also claimed that at least 20 countries will participate in the competition and a panel of three judges will decide the winner. Moreover, there were reports that the final decision will depend on several factors, like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, and much more stuff which can't be revealed here. Reports also claimed that a couple with the knowledge of 'Kamasutra', would receive additional points.

Reality check of viral news

As the news went viral on social media platforms, this prompted fact-checkers to unearth the truth. They clarified that the reports of Sweden organising a sex tournament was totally fake. However, they asserted a proposal for organising such an event was earlier proposed but added the "noble cause" was rejected in April this year.

Later, a Swedish media Göteborg-Posten-- a news portal-- also issued a clarification that the application by Swedish Sex Federation had been rejected as it was incomplete and did not meet certain requirements.

