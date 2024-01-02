South Korea's opposition leader stabbed in neck during visit to Busan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung falls after being attacked in Busan.

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday, according to local media reports. Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport.

The assailant was identified as a man in his 50s or 60s, who asked Lee for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward to attack him. He was quickly arrested and subdued at the scene, as Lee grimaced and collapsed to the ground.

Busan's emergency office said that Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown. Media reports cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to injure Lee's neck.

The opposition leader was transported to a hospital, after video clips showed the man lunging at Lee with his arms streched out. Although there are strict restrictions on gun possession, South Korea has a history of political violence involving other types of weapons.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin. A liberal former provincial governor, Lee is known for his outspoken style. His supporters see him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality. However, his critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonising his conservative opponents.

In 2006, then-conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, who later served as president, was attacked at an event with a knife and suffered a gash on her faced that required surgery.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to launch 3 more spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons in 2024

Latest World News