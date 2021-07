Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Russian plane goes missing in Siberia with at least 13 on board

A Russian An-28 passenger plane with at least 13 people on board went missing Friday on a flight in the Siberian region of Tomsk, AFP news reported citing aviation sources.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board but the Interfax and TASS news agencies said there were 13 people on board while the RIA Novosti agency said there were 17.

Latest World News