Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. "A NATO summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said in a video message, as quoted by Russia's Sputnik. Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."

"This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying by CNN.

The remarks came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday.