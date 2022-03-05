Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
  Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook
The Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the campaign will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine even as the day before,

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2022 8:02 IST
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its tenth day. Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there was no sign of radiation leaks on Friday. The Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the campaign will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine even as the day before, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in neighboring Belarus and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UN welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks, hopes agreements to be implemented without delay

    The United Nations has welcomed Russia-Ukraine talks and expressed the hope that all agreements will be implemented without delay.
    "We welcome the reported agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators during their second round of talks in Belarus yesterday," the Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said in a statement on Friday.

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Brazil to grant temporary visas, residence permits to Ukrainians

    Brazil's government announced on Thursday that it will grant temporary visas and residence permits to Ukrainians and stateless people affected by Russia's invasion of its neighbor, according to the country's official gazette.

     

    (Reuters)

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Zelenskyy slams NATO's decision not to implement no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. "A NATO summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said in a video message, as quoted by Russia's Sputnik. Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."

     

     "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying by CNN.

    The remarks came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Over 11,000 Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine so far: MoS Muraleedharan

    Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, over 11,000 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict-torn country, informed Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday.The minister received 170 Indian citizens at Indira Gandhi International Airport who were evacuated from Ukraine.Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Operation Ganga is in full swing, with over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far. Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through AirAsia India. Thank our Missions, foreign governments, and volunteers for their constant support."

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US Embassy calls power plant attack war crime

    The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is calling Russia’s attack on a nuclear plant a war crime. “It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy statement said. “Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”

    Russian troops seized the plant Friday in an attack that set it on fire and briefly raised fears of a nuclear disaster. The blaze was extinguished and no radiation was released. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s action “nuclear terrorism” and appealed to the U.N. Security Council for action to safeguard Ukraine’s endangered nuclear facilities.

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the EU to send representatives to all five of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. “This is a question of the security of the whole world,” he said in a nighttime video address. (AP)

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talk to US senators today

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will talk to the US Senators on Saturday on a video conference call, according to a person familiar with the invitation from the Ukrainian embassy. (AP)

     

