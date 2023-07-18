Ukraine: Amid halting grain export deal, Russia targets key Black Sea port of Odesa

Follow us on Image Source : AP A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv.

A day after Moscow broke off a deal that had permitted Kyiv to send essential grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the conflict, Ukrainian forces shot down scores of exploding drones and six cruise missiles from a Russian assault on the port of Odesa on Tuesday, reported the news agency AP. According to the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, the Russians used drones to weaken Ukraine's air defenses before using six Kalibr cruise missiles to target Odesa.

Each of the six rockets and 25 drones were shot down by air defences in the Odesa district and different regions in the south, but their debris and shock waves harmed a few port offices and a couple of residential buildings, harming an older man at his home, officials said.

Andriy Yermak, the top of Ukraine's presidential office, said the assault showed the Kremlin is prepared to imperil the existence of millions of individuals all over the planet who need Ukrainian grain trades. Hunger is a developing danger in Africa, the Center East, and Asia, and high food costs have driven more individuals into destitution.

"The world should understand that the objective of the Russian Federation is appetite and killing individuals," Yermak said. "They require a flood of refugees. With this, they want to weaken the West."

The United Nations and Ukraine's Western partners hammered Moscow for stopping the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying it put many lives in danger. The Kremlin said the agreement would be suspended until Moscow's requests to lift limitations on the export of Russian food and manure to the world are met.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 28 drones prevented a Ukrainian attack on the occupied Crimea. According to the ministry, 11 of the attacking drones were jammed by electronic warfare and crashed, while 17 of the drones were shot down by air defenses. It said there was no harm or loss.

The Kremlin blamed Ukraine for striking a bridge in Crimea that links Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea and is a crucial supply route for Kremlin forces in the war. The reported attack came a day after the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for the attack.

