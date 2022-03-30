Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia vows to scale back military operation near Kyiv

People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border. Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn’t bear to leave their pets behind, despite the risky evacuation. Meanwhile, Russia has announced it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks. Ukraine’s delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.