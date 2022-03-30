Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia vows to scale back military operation near Kyiv

Amid the ongoing tension between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed his country's "struggle against Russian aggression".

"Had a phone conversation with Pak Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of Ukraine seek peace. This is our unconditional priority," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Meanwhile, Khan "expressed deep regret that the military conflict" between Moscow and Kyiv was continuing, according to Geo News.