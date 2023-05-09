Russia to 'develop' military facilities in Kyrgyzstan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov (left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)

The Kremlin on Monday said that Russia will develop military facilities in its ally Kyrgyzstan following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov.

The leaders discussed issues related to ensuring security in the Central Asian region, in the context of joint counteraction against external challenges and threats, informed the Xinhua news agency reported.

They agreed on the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz armed forces and developing Russian military facilities situated in Kyrgyzstan to further ensure the protection of the country's sovereignty and counter-terrorism, according to the statement.

Zhaparov will attend the Victory Day military parade, which will be held in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday (May 9).

