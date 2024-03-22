PM Modi becomes first non-Bhutanese to receive 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian award

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (YOUTUBE) PM Modi receives the Order of the Druk Gyalpo by Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu.

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian award, making him the first non-Bhutanese to be conferred with the honour. This came as he met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on the first day of his two-day state visit here.

PM Modi is also the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's prestigious civilian honour. Bhutan's King Jigme conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on PM Modi after the two leaders met in the capital. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Since its institution, the award has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities. Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.

"Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians," said PM Modi on X.

PM Modi receives warm welcome

The Indian PM was given a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport and was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 km from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

"I am grateful to the people of Bhutan, especially the young children, for the memorable welcome to their beautiful country," PM Modi wrote on X and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. To top of the event, a group of Bhutanese youngsters gave a special welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Thimphu by performing on a garba song penned by the Indian leader himself.

PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people and officials of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel where he was staying in Bhutan's national capital. Huge banners have been put up in the capital city to welcome the Indian prime minister.

After this, PM Modi interacted with Tobgay, where both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Both PMs witnessed the signing of several agreements on petroleum products, food, energy cooperation, sports and youth, cooperation in medicinal products, space cooperation and more.

The visit could be dubbed "rare" as there was only one incident when Indian Prime Ministers made any foreign trips after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. In 2009, the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, visited the United Kingdom to attend the G20 meeting. No special announcements are expected as the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

