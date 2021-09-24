PM Modi-Joe Biden talks today: What's on agenda; Check itinerary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian Community on his arrival

PM Narendra Modi will attend several important events on his 3-day visit to the US. On his second day there, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Later today, he will join the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as well as Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will also join Modi and Biden during the summit. Later, Biden will hold a seperate meeting with Japan PM Suga.

Both Biden and PM Modi have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after the former, a Democrat, became US President in January. The last telephone conversation between them took place on April 26.

This is Modi's seventh visit to the US, ever since he took office in 2014. The PM's trip is an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

On his first day there, he met US Vice President Kamala Harris. Both the leaders exchanged views on recent global & regional developments. The two leaders discussed our vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging & critical technologies, healthcare, education & P2P linkages.

Besides other talks, PM Modi invited Vice President Kamala Harris to India saying people are waiting to welcome her.

On September 25, Modi will fly to New York to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

