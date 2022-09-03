US: Pilot threatens to crash 'stolen' aircraft into Walmart store in Mississippi

Follow us on Image Source : @BNONEWS Tupelo police said that they had made direct contact with the pilot.

US: A pilot who had stolen an aircraft is threatening to crash the plane into a Walmart store in a Mississippi city on Saturday, Tupelo police said. The store has been evacuated, they said. The plane started circling at about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Authorities said they have made contact with the pilot directly, who is threatening to intentionally crash the Beechcraft King Air 90 plane.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. “With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

News agency BNO had shared a video of the small aircraft in the air above the Mississippi city. Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs. DailyMail reported that the plane was stolen by an airport employee.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

The path of the flight, according to an online flight tracking service

Investigators were continuing to monitor the flight’s path and have been in communication with the pilot, the people said.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeve s wrote on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

