Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe for children aged 5-11, confirms clinical trial results

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children aged 5-11, confirms clinical trial results, reports AFP.

Earlier, US drugmaker Pfizer said that it aims to roll out smaller packages of its Covid-19 vaccine for public health departments and care providers by October, media reports said. Pfizer is working on smaller packing options, the drugmaker said in a statement to CBS News.

The change can help increase the availability of vaccines in smaller, more rural areas and decrease the number of wasted doses.

Currently, Pfizer's mRNA Covid vaccine is available in two packages: one with 450 doses and another with 1,170. But the vaccine's cold storage requirement limits where and for how long they can be kept, making it challenging for smaller facilities to store high quantities of the vaccine without wasting doses.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last month, updated the immunization partners of the potential change -- revealed a document obtained by CBS News.

