Image Source : AP 2 Pak soldiers killed in militant attack near Afghan border

Unidentified militants attacked a security check post in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan district near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers in exchange for gunfire, the Pakistani army has said. The army’s media wing said on Saturday that the attack took place in Datta Khel tehsil of the tribal North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attackers fled after the exchange of fire with the security forces. The soldiers were killed in exchange of gunfire, it said in a statement. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the third attack on security forces during the ceasefire effective from November 9. In earlier two attacks, the militants killed two cops in Bajaur tribal district and killed one soldier in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistan government and banned terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) agreed on a month-long ceasefire this month to further talks for achieving lasting peace in the country.

The TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is a banned terrorist organization based along the Afghan-Pakistan border. It has been involved in various attacks in Pakistan for more than a decade, killing thousands of people, and has reportedly been using Afghan soil to plot terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

