Pakistani Army Lt Gen among other top officers sacked over May 9 violence

May 9 violence: The Pakistan Army has sacked several top officers, including a Lieutenant-General, for failing to protect military installations during the May 9 violent protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. On May 9, the supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Military dismissed army officer of a lieutenant general rank

Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said that the military had dismissed an army officer of a lieutenant general rank and several other high-ranking officers from service for failing to protect the military installations on May 9, Geo news reported. Major General further said that disciplinary action has been taken against 15 officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by PTI supporters and took action. He said probes were carried out by officers of major general level officers. "After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact. Officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed and strict disciplinary proceedings completed against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed,” he said.

People involved in violence will be punished

"All the people involved (in the May 9 violence) will be punished under the Constitution and law," said Major General Sharif while addressing a press conference. He described the protests as "extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country".

"The events of May 9 have proven what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did," the officer said, as he described the incident as "a conspiracy against Pakistan”. The May 9 violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

