Ready to sit in opposition if I lose confidence motion: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in his address to nation

Image Source : AP/PTI Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was ready to sit in the opposition of his government loses the confidence motion in the National Assembly scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 6.

Addressing the nation following Wednesday's Senate elections in which the opposition created an upset, Imran Khan slammed the country's election commission accusing it of protecting "those who made money by holding Senate elections through secret ballot".

"The one who becomes a senator and wants to become one uses money and who do they buy? Members of parliament. So I was surprised when I came to know and since then I started a campaign that what joke is happening with our democracy? What kind of democracy is this?" Dawn quoted Imran Khan, as saying.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan government in trouble as Finance minister loses Senate election

Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was trounced by former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in the crucial Senate elections. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) had claimed that it enjoyed support of 182 members while 172 votes were needed to elect the senator.

"Yusuf Raza Gilani got 169 votes while Shaikh got 164 votes. Seven votes were rejected. Total number of polled votes was 340," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced.

The opposition parties have managed to hold on to their position as majority in the upper house of parliament. The opposition parties are now gunning for the chairs of chairman and deputy chairman. The election for these top two posts is scheduled to be held on March 12 through secret ballot.

The 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), formed in September last year, has demanded the present government resign, alleging the 2018 elections were rigged with the help of the Army to install 'puppet' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latest World News