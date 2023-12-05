Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Pakistan: IED blast near Peshawar Public School injures several children, no one takes responsibility I VIDEO

Peshawar blast: Police officials said that four kilogrammes of explosives, planted in a “cemented block” on the side of the road, were used in the blast. The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is underway.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Peshawar Updated on: December 05, 2023 12:11 IST
Peshawar blast.
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Peshawar blast.

Peshawar blast: At least three children were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road on Tuesday morning. According to a report by Pakistani English Daily, Dawn, the incident took place near the Peshawar Public School at around 9:10 am. Citing Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan, it said that four kilogrammes of explosives, planted in a “cemented block” on the side of the road, were used in the blast. The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is underway, Khan said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

