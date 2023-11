What will happen to Kulbhushan Jadhav as SC asks to stop military trials? Here's what Pakistan says

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday said that the decision of the Supreme Court to stop the military authorities from trial of civilians may not apply to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case. The apex court in a landmark judgment on October 23 declared as null and void the military trial of civilians arrested after May 9 violence.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly media briefing about the impact of the judgment on the case of 53-year-old Jadhav.

"I would have to check with our legal team but my understanding is that this is different as it pertains to an individual who was a serving naval officer of India...,' she said in response to a question.

'There are laws of Pakistan with respect to espionage by foreign agents and we are confident that the punishments which have been accorded to Commander Kulbhushan are in line with Pakistan’s laws,' she added.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

After hearing both sides, the Hague-based ICJ issued a verdict in July 2019, asking Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure review of his conviction.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Pakistan general elections date changed, to take place on Feb 8 instead of Feb 11, announces President

Latest World News