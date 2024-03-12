'My whole family passed away': 9 people killed after building collapsed in Pakistan during 'Sehri' I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Building Collapse

Multan: A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan on Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said. Rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, senior government official Rizwan Qadeer said.

He said the dead included four members of a family.

VIDEO: Aftermath of building collapse in Multan

"My nephew’s whole family passed away"

Ashfaq Malik, a relative of those killed, said the building collapsed in the early hours of the morning "at Sehri (fasting) time". “My nephew and niece and their children were killed in this incident. It actually happened when a three-story building next to my nephew's house collapsed due to a gas cylinder that burst on my nephew’s house in the early hours of the morning at Sehri (fasting) time. My nephew’s whole family passed away," he said.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.

In June 2020, 22 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city.

