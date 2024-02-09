Pakistan polls: Nawaz Sharif claims victory, pitches for coalition govt with rival political parties

Follow us on Image Source : AP PMN-L leader Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan elections: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday (February 9) claimed victory even though the counting of votes for the February 8 general elections continues. He claimed that PML-N has emerged as the largest party in the country. According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan at 7 pm, PTI backed candidates were leading in 89 seats while PML-N candidates in 60 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP(P) was ahead in 47 seats and JUI-F in 1 seat.

Nawaz pitches for coalition govt

Addressing his party workers in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif said that he has told his younger brother Shehbaz to reach out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar will hold meetings today,” Dawn quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying.

He said that he respects the mandate of all parties, including that of the independents.

“We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this injured Pakistan and sit with us. Our agenda is only a happy Pakistan and you know what we have done before,” Dawn quoted him as saying.

“We are all congratulating today because in these elections PML-N has emerged as the largest party in the country,” he added.

Need for all parties to sit together, form a government: Nawaz

Citing the need for all political parties to sit together and form a government, Nawaz Sharif said that elections cannot be held again and again and everyone should play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of crisis.

“We can’t hold elections again and again. We were all sitting together yesterday but didn’t address you because the results were not in. All the institutions in this country, every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” Nawaz was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“This is everyone’s Pakistan, not just PML-N’s. Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties,” he added.

Don't have majority to form government on our own: Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif said that his party does not have majority to form government on its own and has invited other parties to come together.

"We do not have the majority to form government on our own. So, we will invite other parties to form the government. I have assigned this duty to Shehbaz Sharif," he said.