Pak PM trolled on social media after video of him snatching umbrella from woman officer in Paris goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : @PAKPMO Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

In another embarassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled on social media after a video of him snatching umbrella from woman officer in Paris went viral.

The incident happened when Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had arrived in Paris to attend the summit on New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France.

As Shehbaz Sharif reached the venue and was getting down fron his car amid heavy rains, a woman officer escorted him. However, according to the viral video, Shehbaz Sharif snatched the umbrella from the lady officer leaving her clueless and surprised by his action.

The Pakistani PM abandoned her in the rain and continued walking towards the venue.

As the clip of the incident was shared on the internet, the Pakistan PM's action didn't go down well among the people who heavily trolled on social media.

ALSO READ | Partnership between India, United States will make world better in 21st Century: PM Modi | VIDEO

ALSO READ | PM Modi's two-day Egypt tour begins today, to visit centuries-old Al-Hakim Mosque

Latest World News