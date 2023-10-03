Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier awarded Nobel Prize for Physics

Follow us on Image Source : X/NOBELPRIZE Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics

This year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to three scientists for looking at electrons in atoms during the tiniest of split seconds. The coveted prize has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier.

The award was announced by Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm on Tuesday. According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, scientists have been awarded for the "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.”

About Nobel Prize

It should be mentioned here that the Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

(With inputs from AP)

