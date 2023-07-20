New Zealand: Two dead in shooting, gunman killed hours before Women's FIFA World Cup in Auckland

Follow us on Image Source : AP Armed New Zealand Police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland

New Zealand shooting: Hours ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup, a gunman opened fire and killed two people at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday. According to authorities, the shooter was shot dead later by the police. In the incident, at least four civilians and a police officer also sustained injury.

The police said the injured officer was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The extent of the injuries suffered by the others ranged from moderate to critical, but their exact nature was not immediately known. The incident occurred near Hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. Following the incident, New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as per schedule.

'Women's FIFA World Cup to go as planned'

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned," Hipkins said. He further added, “I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.” PM Hipkins said the shooter was carrying a pump-action shotgun. According to him, police arrived one minute after the initial emergency call and rushed into danger to save lives. “These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic,” Hipkins added.

Shooting occurred at Lower Queen Street

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on Lower Queen Street at about 7:20 am (local time). The man moved through the building, firing at people there, Patel said. “Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him. Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later," Patel said in a statement.

The incident comes as soccer teams and fans gathered in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

New Zealand banned assault weapons in 2019

It should be mentioned here that New Zealand banned assault weapons in 2019, weeks after a gunman slaughtered 51 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch during the nation’s worst mass shooting. A subsequent buyback scheme saw gun owners hand over more than 50,000 AR-15-style rifles and other assault weapons to police. The ban does not include all semi-automatic weapons.

(With AP inputs)

