Nepal Yeti Airlines crash: Flight data and cockpit voice recorder reveal THIS reason for deadly crash

Nepal plane crash: The investigating committee which has been probing the crash of the ill-fated Yeti Airlines aircraft claimed that the flight had an issue with its engine.

The major revelation came nearly three weeks after a flight, ATR-72, crashed in Nepal's resort city of Pokhara, resulting in the killing of all 72 people, including crew members on board.

According to the latest development, the probe committee on Monday claimed that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the aircraft indicate that there was a serious problem with the engine.

A team from France is also investigating the crash: Yeti Airlines

A nine-member team from France is also enquiring with the airlines' staff and concerned authorities in Pokhara to understand details of the ATR-72 aircraft crash, according to an official from Yeti Airlines.

It is worth noting that the ill-fated aircraft that took off from Kathmandu at 10:30 am crashed into the Seti river gorge, killing all four crew members and 68 passengers. One person on board the aircraft is still missing.

The government has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the crash. Two mobile videos went viral immediately after the crash. One showed the aircraft banking sharply left and then falling after a stall while the second video appeared online several hours after the incident and showed an Indian passenger identified as Sonu Jaiswal live streaming from the plane seconds before it went down.

The footage showed that the flaps were not fully down, leading experts to suspect that the aircraft might have stalled for this reason, the report added.

Several pilots claim human error behind the crash

Another senior ATR captain Kumar Pandey was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post, "I was stunned after watching the video.”

“From the window, we can clearly see that one side of the wing flap of the aircraft was not fully deployed. I speak on the basis of the video footage, which is subject to a detailed investigation.”

In 2007-08, Pandey flew the same aircraft that once belonged to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines of India, the report said.

“It looks like the pilots messed up. If that’s the case, it’s a big negligence. They didn’t follow the basic checklist,” Pandey said.

Crucial checklist to land

Referring to the landing checklist, the co-pilot normally reports when the aircraft has descended to 1,000 feet, the level at which the aircraft is supposed to be fully stabilised for landing, according to the report. Normally, at the speed of 160 knots or 296 kilometres per hour, the pilot releases the landing gear. At this stage, the flaps should be deployed at 15 degrees.

When the speed goes below 150 knots or 277 kilometres per hour, the flaps should be set at 30 degrees. This process stabilises the aircraft for a smooth landing. The pilots then align the aircraft with the runway. At this phase, the flaps should be set at 30 degrees to reduce the speed.

“But the video shows the flaps at 15 degrees,” Pandey said. According to him, extending the flaps, particularly beyond 30 degrees, results in significant levels of drag. When a steep approach angle and a short final come together, the landing becomes critical, which could be the case with Yeti Airlines Flight 961.

“The pilots may have omitted the mandatory final landing checklist,” the report quoted at least four ATR captains and at least three experts who have extensive knowledge of the matter.

