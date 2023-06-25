Nepal: Anti-corruption body takes over Pashupatinath Temple; devotees not allowed inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nepal: Anti-graft body takes over Pashupatinath Temple

Temple closed: Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal was closed for devotees on Sunday (June 25) afternoon after the country’s anti-corruption body took control of the premises to probe a report that 10 kg of gold was missing from an ornament weighing 100 kg.

Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu.

During the Maha Shivaratri festival last year, the newly installed gold ornament called Jalhari was installed around the Shiva Linga inside the temple.

The government, however, directed the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to start the probe after the questions were raised in Parliament after a report that 10 kg of gold was missing from the ornament.

The CIAA is the Nepal government's top constitutional body for the control of corruption.

Pashupati Area Development Authority's claim

The Pashupati Area Development Authority claimed that it had bought 103 kg of gold to make the Jalahari but 10 kg was missing from the ornament.

Executive director of the Pashupati Area Development Trust, Ghanashyam Khatiwada told the media that the gold made Jalahari of Pashupatinath was taken by the anti-graft body to determine its quality and weight following the questions over the missing gold.

A number of security personnel, including Nepal Army soldiers were deployed at the Pashupati Temple premises during the investigation.

The devotees have been prohibited from entering into the temple since 3.30 pm. Sources said that the temple will remain closed until midnight.

