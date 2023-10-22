Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Nepal, second tremor in less than 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVE Nepal experienced two earthquakes within 24 hours.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale, occurred in Nepal on Sunday, the second tremor to strike the nation in less than 24 hours, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 17:18:57 IST on Sunday at a depth of 5 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 17:18:57 IST, Lat: 28.03 & Long: 84.74, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," it said on social media platform X.

There are no reports of casualties or damage as of now. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Kathmandu Valley and adjoining districts on Sunday morning, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Kathmandu Post reported.

The epicentre of the tremor was reported at around 7:39 am in Dhading district. The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. There are no reports of damage or casualty.

It is worth mentioning that earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.

