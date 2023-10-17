Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Iran earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude strikes port city Bandar Abbas

Iran earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude strikes port city Bandar Abbas

According to the US Geological Survey-- an agency of the United States government whose work spans the disciplines of biology, geography, geology, and hydrology-- a magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Tehran Updated on: October 17, 2023 10:55 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey-- an agency of the United States government whose work spans the disciplines of biology, geography, geology, and hydrology-- a magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Notably, Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

https://earthquakefeed.com/eq/us6000lg2q/61-km-N-of-Bandar-Abbas-Iran

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News