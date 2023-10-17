Iran earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude strikes port city Bandar Abbas

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey-- an agency of the United States government whose work spans the disciplines of biology, geography, geology, and hydrology-- a magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Notably, Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

https://earthquakefeed.com/eq/us6000lg2q/61-km-N-of-Bandar-Abbas-Iran

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

