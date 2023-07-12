'Great model of coexistence for world': Muslim World League chief Al-Issa hails India's diversity, history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim World League chief Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

At an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa expressed appreciation for India's diversity and history, calling it a great model of coexistence for the world.

The talk was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Professor Najma Akhtar and several faculty members, ANI reported citing a press release. The talk was followed by an address by Doval.

In Saudi Arabian leader Sheikh Al-Issa's address, he appreciated India's secular constitution despite being a Hindu-majority nation and remarked that India's diversity is a "great asset" and should not be left unutilised. He also mentioned that India's model of diversity and coexistence of various cultures is the "way forward" for the world.

The MWL President's message is "loud and clear" that all must live in harmony and peace to protect the future of humanity, said NSA Doval after Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa's address.

"Your deep understanding of Islam, the religions of the world and incessant efforts towards interfaith harmony, courage to persistently lead on the path of reforms has not only contributed to a better understanding of Islam and its contribution to humanity but also prevented extremist and radical ideologies to plague the young mind," he said.

Doval conveyed his most sincere gratitude to Abdulkarim al-Issa and said that he is an authentic "global voice" of moderate Islam and a profound scholar of Islam, who is adored and respected by millions of people around the world.

The national security advisor accentuated India's effort of making itself a home for Islam and asserted that it has been a melting pot of cultures and religions and also emphasised the locus of Islam and its unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.

He further asserted that among numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position, with India being home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world.

"One earth, one family, one future. Either we stay together or we are doomed. In the past, nations may have fought with each other," said Doval in his address.

The MWL is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. The organisation aims to present the tolerant principles of Islam, whilst providing humanitarian aid, extending dialogue and cooperation with all, engaging in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations and attempting to prevent movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

