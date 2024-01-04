US: Muslim cleric shot dead outside mosque in New Jersey, no suspect or motive identified

Follow us on Image Source : AP The attackers shot the Imam outside the mosque.

New Jersey: A New Jersey imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark city in the US state of New Jersey on Wednesday (local time). The imam was rushed to the hospital but he later died. The authorities are yet to identify a suspect or motive for the attack, local prosecutors said.

The search is on for the attackers who carried out this heinous massacre that took place around 6 am. Imam Hassan Sharif was in his car when he was shot more than near the Masjid-Muhammad Mosque in Newark. Giving information about the incident, officials said that Imam the badly injured Imam was immediately taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Officials say that the reason for the murder of the Imam has not been revealed yet.

Attackers are being searched

At an afternoon briefing New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said that there is no indication that the shooting was an an anti-Muslim bias-motivated crime or an act of domestic terrorism based on the evidence collected so far in the investigation.

He said that an investigation into the matter is going on and the attackers are being searched. “I know that in light of global events and with a rise in bias directed at many communities we’re experiencing across our state — particularly the Muslim community — there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear or anxiety at the news of this slaying,” Attorney Platkin said.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage remembered the imam as a leader of the interfaith community who worked hard to establish a safe environment in New Jersey.

Islamophobic incidents surged in US

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have increased in the United States since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the Israeli military response in Gaza. As a response, the US Department of Homeland Security issued security guidance for faith-based communities in December, recommending the development of security plans, the assignment of individuals or committees for security, risk assessments, coordination with local communities, and identification of available resources. Since October 7, law enforcement presence has been increased at all houses of worship in New Jersey, particularly at mosques and synagogues.

(With agencies input)