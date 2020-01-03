MQ-9 Reaper: An inside look at the drone that US used to kill Qasem Soleimani

Image Source : US AIR FORCE The unparalleled capabilities of MQ-9 Reaper drone that killed Qasem Soleimani

It was an American MQ-9 Reaper drone that fired missiles at a convoy carrying General Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Soleimani, along with five others, was killed in the drone strike that was authorised by United States President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport. Read on to know more about MQ-9 Reaper drone and its capabilities.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft. It is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. MQ-9 Reaper is larger and more heavily-armed than the MQ-1 Predator and attacks time-sensitive targets with persistence and precision, to destroy or disable those targets. The Reaper has a significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons. It provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets. That's not it. Reapers can perform more tasks such as -- intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, buddy-lase, convoy/raid overwatch, target development, and terminal air guidance. The baseline system of the MQ-9 reaper carries the Multi-Spectral Targeting System, which has a robust suite of visual sensors for targeting. The MTS-B integrates an infrared sensor, color/monochrome daylight TV camera, image-intensified TV camera, laser range finder /designator, and laser illuminator. The full-motion video from each of the imaging sensors can be viewed as separate video streams or fused. The unit also incorporates a laser range finder/designator, which precisely designates targets for employment of laser-guided munitions, such as the Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II. The Reaper is also equipped with a synthetic aperture radar to enable future GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions targeting. The MQ-9 can also employ four laser-guided , Air-to-Ground Missile (AGM)-114 Hellfire missiles, which provide highly accurate, low-collateral damage, anti-armor and anti-personnel engagement capabilities. The MQ-9 Reaper can be disassembled and loaded into a single container for deployment worldwide. The entire system can be transported in the C-130 Hercules, or larger aircraft. The MQ-9 aircraft operates from standard U.S. airfields with clear line-of-sight to the ground data terminal antenna, which provides line-of-sight communications for takeoff and landing. The PPSL provides over-the-horizon communications for the aircraft and sensors.

The Background

The MQ-9 Reaper System was proposed by the US Air Force in response to the Department of Defense directive to support initiatives of overseas contingency operations. It is larger and more powerful than the MQ-1 Predator, and is designed to execute time-sensitive targets with persistence and precision, and destroy or disable those targets. The "M" is the DOD designation for multi-role, and "Q" means remotely piloted aircraft system. The "9" indicates it is the ninth in the series of remotely piloted aircraft systems.

