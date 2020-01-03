Image Source : AP Sledgehammer vs Prick Needle: How America's flamboyant action is different from Mossad-style killing

Sledgehammer vs prick needle, flamboyance vs silence, authoritative clarity vs chaotic justice -- we are talking about two separate style of functioning, equally effective, yet very, very different from each other. On one hand is Donald Trump's sledgehammer theory, the flamboyant killing of enemies and authoritatively owning up to it. The Qasem Soleimani, the Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi sort of targeted killing. On the other hand, is Israel's Mossad and it's prick needle theory, silent assassination, chaotic justice. As a contrast, the world can only speculate examples of those assassinated by Mossad.

The two schools of thought are clearly very different from each other. While USA is a world superpower and executes what it calls 'justice' in public. On the other hand, Mossad's actions are never owned up by Israel. Sometimes reports of an alleged Mossad assassination take time to even creep into the media because other than finding an unexpected dead terrorists’ body, there is confusion about what happened and who did it.

Donald Trump's message to Iran and any other ill-intention creeping up was quite clear when he struck the top General of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps in another country (Iraq), right next to Baghdad's busy international airport. The message was loud and clear -- Do Not Test Me. Trump has often said that in public as well. America has sent out a subtle message across the world - United States is undisputed world superpower.

It might be election year in the United States, but Trump has made it clear to the enemy, if poked, US will retaliate, and do it hard. Though many in his country are not supporting this provocation. Whether Donald Trump did it through the right channel when it comes to the congressional nod, is another matter. Internal issues might have Trump backed against the wall, he has shown the will to be proactive. With a killing in full public view, Trump has signalled that he has little fear of retaliation. The style differs with Mossad's approach but it serves President Trump's purpose.

Only time will tell the fallout of Trump's approval that killed General Qasem Soleimani, but many are wondering if Mossad's approach would have been better?

Also Read | Baghdad airport attack: Iran's Qasem Soleimani killed on Trump's order, says Pentagon

Also Read | Who was General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed in US strike