Photo shows General Qasem Soleimani killed in Baghdad attack

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani killed in airstrike on Baghdad Airport

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force was killed early on Friday in a US-led airstrike near the Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was among 8 other deceased in the rocket attack. The accurate death toll in the incident was yet not confirmed as many vehicles were charred in the attack. Pentagon, meanwhile, said Qasem Soleimani was killed on Trump's order.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.” Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.

Meanwhile, a senior politician has said Soleimani’s body has been identified by the ring he wore. However, an official confirmation on the 'ring' being that of Soleimani is yet awaited. A picture showing the hand of alleged Qasim Soleimani has emerged, through which the finger ring has been identified to be that of the slain Iranian General.

Is it the same ring or similar? Asking for expert opinion #Iraq , this is Qassim Sulaimani the Iranian leader of Quds force #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/Xe4viCWKXY — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 3, 2020

The Iraqi politician and a high-level security official had confirmed that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack.

Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including an official with the Kataeb Hezbollah, which was involved in the attack on the US Embassy this week.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived at the airport in a convoy to receive Soleimani whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike occurred as soon as he descended from the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and his companions, killing them all.

Soleimani had been rumored dead several times, including in a 2006 airplane crash that killed other military officials in northwestern Iran and following a 2012 bombing in Damascus that killed top aides of embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad.

More recently, rumors circulated in November 2015 that Soleimani was killed or seriously wounded leading forces loyal to Assad as they fought around Syria’s Aleppo.

