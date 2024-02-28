Follow us on Image Source : AP Michelle Obama (R) and US President Joe Biden (L)

Washington: The United Nations will vote for its next President in November this year with incumbent Democratic leader Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump in the fray. However, a recent poll has shown stunning results, although critics and some Biden supporters openly raised concerns over his age, prompting Democratic supporters to look for an alternative. Among several tall leaders in the party, poll results go in favour of former President Barack Obama's wife or former first lady Michelle Obama.

According to a recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, 47 per cent of voters who participated in the polls via telephone and online, believe it is likely Democrats will replace Biden with another candidate as their presidential nominee before the election in November. Among 47 per cent, a major chunk of 22 per cent feel the scenario is "very likely".

Besides, 45 per cent say they don’t think it’s likely Democrats will substitute another candidate for Biden, including 18% who consider such a scenario "Not At All Likely".

Survey Questions:

How likely is it that Democrats will replace Joe Biden with another candidate as their presidential nominee before the election in November? Would you approve or disapprove of Democrats finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November? Which of the following Democrats do you think would be a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden: Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? Or would none of them be a better presidential candidate than Biden?

Will Biden allow Mrs Omabama to replace him?

It is worth mentioning ever since Trump pitched his voice as a candidate from the Republican side, his successor Biden has made a similar endeavour to prove his Presidency claim. Whenever Trump questioned Biden's mental fitness amid the fact he recently had surpassed the 81-year mark, the latter left no stone unturned to showcase to his voters that he is both mentally and physically fit for the upcoming elections.

What does Michelle Obama say?

However, Biden's attempt failed many times. In several instances, the US President was caught on camera when he was recorded taking a nap during a crucial conference including COP26. Sometimes, he nearly fell while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One. Despite all these instances, he behaves staunchly in front of voters to woo their support.

On the other hand, Mrs Obama has been called on several times to try her luck in politics and contest the presidential election. However, he denied having any interest in fighting.

