Entire swimming pool shakes up as another massive earthquake rocks Mexico, 1 dead | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Highlights A massive magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico City, the second such tremor to hit in 3 days.

The powerful quake caused buildings to sway, and entire swimming pools to shake up.

The earthquake struck early Thursday shortly after 1 am, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude hit.

Mexico earthquake : A massive magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico City killing 1 person. This is the second such tremor to hit the capital in 3 days. The powerful quake caused buildings to sway, and entire swimming pools to shake up and throw up water in Mexico's capital.

The earthquake struck early Thursday shortly after 1 am, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The US Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake like Monday's tremor was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

The epicentre was about 29 miles (46 kilometres) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles (24.1 kilometres). Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday's quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

The president said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared. The earthquake rattled an already jittery country.

(With AP Inputs)

Latest World News