Pak minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London; overseas Pakistanis shout 'chorni, chorni' | VIDEOS

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by overseas Pakistanis at a coffee shop in London. The minister was heavily criticised for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan.

Pakistanis followed Marriyum, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, out on the streets, shouting 'chorni, chorni (thief, thief)'.

Several videos of how the Pakistani minister was heckled in London have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Pakistanis could be seen circling Marriyum Aurangzeb and posing questions at her.

Aurangzeb, however, did not react to the protest and kept herself busy on her mobile phone.

Meanwhile, several Pakistani ministers came forward to defend the Marriyum and said she handled the situation with "grace and composure" in the face, reported Dawn.

According to Dawn, Aurangzeb was harassed and heckled by former Pak PM Imran Khan's supporters in a shop.

A woman in the video was seen saying Aurangzeb of "making grand claims on television there but here she does not carry a dupatta on her head."

Replying to the video shared by a Pakistani journalist, Aurangzeb said she was "sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan's politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters."

Aurangzeb also said she had stayed and answered "each and every question" of the riled-up crowd, reported Dawn.

